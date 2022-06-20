Macau's first Covid-19 outbreak in 8 months closes schools, not casinos

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Macau reported more than two dozen Covid-19 infections over the weekend, the first in the gaming hub in eight months, and warned there was a significant risk of more to come.

There were 31 positive cases in the local community as of Sunday (June 19) evening, the government said in a Facebook post, coming just days after easing visitor quarantine requirements.

The government instituted mass testing of residents between Sunday and Tuesday, with schools and "non-essential business" shut until further notice.

Restaurants, bars and casinos remain unaffected for now, although officials have encouraged them to take measures such as suspending dining-in services or operations to reduce visitation.

Neighbouring mainland city of Zhuhai has required seven days of home quarantine and another seven days of "self health monitoring," for those who arrive from Macau, according to a government statement on Sunday.

The latest Covid flareup is a fresh blow to Macau's gaming industry, which has been suffering from a tourism drought since March amid outbreaks in mainland China, the city's largest source of visitors.

The enclave's casino revenue plunged more than 60 per cent year-on-year in both April and May, while operators burn through millions of dollars of cash every day.

Gross gaming revenue is likely to hit "near-zero levels" for at least a few weeks until the situation is under control, said JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts including Mr DS Kim in a note on Sunday.

In a worst-case scenario of no revenue, SJM Holdings Ltd and Sands China Ltd will only have enough liquidity to survive until March next year, while most other operators have between one-and-a-half to two years of liquidity, Mr Kim wrote.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd has enough cash to last through five year, according to Mr Kim.

Macau last week eased quarantine requirements for arrivals from Hong Kong, Taiwan and other places, cutting the isolation period to 10 days from 14, plus seven days of self monitoring.

The number of visitors to the city plunged 24 per cent in April from a year earlier after a 30 per cent decline in March.

Revenue for its key casino industry dropped 68 per cent in May to 3.34 billion patacas (S$573 million) as China tightened travel restrictions during a record Covid outbreak.

On Saturday, Macau officials announced the city would enter an "immediate state of Covid-19 prevention" amid a significant risk of Covid transmission after a preliminary positive case was detected in the community.