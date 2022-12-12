Macau to allow home isolation for Covid-19 infections

Infected patients would be able to stay at home and self-monitor for five days. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
57 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

HONG KONG - Macau’s government will allow people infected with Covid-19 to isolate at home from Wednesday, a key step towards relaxing strict virus control measures in the world’s gambling hub for the first time in almost three years.

Health officials said that infected patients would be able to stay at home and self-monitor for five days. This would help to reduce pressure on medical resources and maintain the “normal functioning of society”, the health bureau said in a statement on Sunday.

Macau, a Chinese special administrative region, has directly followed the mainland’s coronavirus strategy since 2020, given its huge reliance on Chinese visitors to fuel its gambling-dependent economy.

China has also begun relaxing its Covid-19 control measures.

Last week, Macau announced an easing of quarantine rules for overseas arrivals, to five days of hotel quarantine plus three days of home isolation, while ending the routine testing of visitors from China and no longer locking down entire buildings when a confirmed case is discovered.

Macau has retained an open border with the neighbouring Chinese city of Zhuhai throughout the pandemic, although movement has been constrained by requirements for permits and testing, and other restrictions.

Many people work and live on both sides of the border and commute daily. The former Portuguese colony, home to more than 600,000 people, has recorded just over 900 Covid-19 cases since 2020 and six deaths.

Macau Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao said last week that up to 80 per cent of the city’s population would likely get Covid-19 following a significant easing of pandemic isolation and testing rules.

The densely packed hub has only one public hospital and an already overburdened healthcare system. Officials have urged residents not to worry about contracting the virus since most cases involve mild or no symptoms. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Macau mass tests its population after Covid-19 infections
Three years on, Covid-19 has finally come full circle in China but tough times lie ahead
Related Stories
What you need to know about S'pore's new Covid-19 vaccination strategy
Asia stepping up fight against more infectious Covid-19 variants
Hong Kong cements Covid-19 tests with centres just a 15-minute walk
Covid-19 wave looms in Europe amid vaccine fatigue and false sense of security
Long Covid remains a mystery, though theories are emerging
askST: What is excess death and what is Covid-19's true toll on the world?
Biden says pandemic is over; survivors and doctors disagree
No plans to include Covid-19 vaccinations in childhood immunisation schedule: Ong Ye Kung
Human development set back 5 years by Covid-19, other crises: UN report
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top