Macau shuts all casinos as city's worst Covid-19 outbreak widens: Paper

Following multiple rounds of testing, Macau has taken measures that return the city to its toughest Covid-19 restrictions. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Macau will shut almost all business premises including casinos for a week from next Monday (July 11) as a Covid-19 outbreak in the gambling hub showed few signs of abating, Macao Daily reported.

Essential business operations including supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open, the report cited the city's officials as saying at a press briefing on Saturday.

The measure, which follows multiple rounds of mass testing, returns the enclave to its toughest pandemic restrictions.

Macau on Saturday announced 71 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in the latest outbreak starting on June 18 to 1,374.

Macau had previously shut schools, public venues and entertainment outlets including bars to cinemas.

It has also locked down SJM Holdings' Grand Lisboa casino hotel after a cluster of 13 cases was found linked to the venue, trapping some 500 people inside.

The city, which relies on gaming revenue for 80 per cent of its income and had been avoiding a systematic shutdown of casinos, previously closed the venues only once in February 2020.

Macau is following China's Covid-19 playbook, relying on mass testing and the confinement of residents to identify and then quash transmission chains.

But the policies have left the mainland mired in a cycle of unpredictable, stop-start restrictions that are taking an enormous economic and social toll.

The curbs are likely to deal a substantial blow to the gaming hub, which has been struggling with a dearth of tourists and slumping revenue as mainland China's Zero-Covid policies discourage travel to the enclave.

Beyond the virus, the casino industry's facing other challenges including a new law that significantly increases government control over operations and Beijing's crackdown on high-rolling gamblers to curb capital outflow.

