Macau follows Hong Kong in shuttering Taiwan office

HONG KONG (AFP, REUTERS) - Macau said on Wednesday (June 16) it was closing its representative office in Taiwan, following neighbouring Hong Kong which made the same move last month in protest at Taipei's support for pro-democracy activists.

The gambling hub’s government said that The Macau Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan would stop operating starting June 19 and that Macau residents there could seek assistance via a hotline.

Hong Kong and Macau are "semi-autonomous" Chinese cities, although foreign policy is all but dictated by Beijing and the central government has taken an increasingly more direct say in how both the former colonies are run in recent years.

No reason was given for the closure, but the wording was almost identical to last month's statement by Hong Kong. That announcement was then followed by Hong Kong's government confirming the closure was indeed political.

Taiwan, Hong Kong said, had "grossly interfered" in the city's affairs on repeated occasions, including with its offer to assist "violent" protesters - accusations democratically governed Taiwan rejected - and "created irretrievable damage" to relations.

Hong Kong and Macau abide by China's view that democratic, self-ruled Taiwan is part of its territory and must be seized one day, by force if necessary.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, which makes the island's China policy, expressed regret at Macau's decision, saying in a statement it was made "unilaterally".

"We have always upheld the attitude of goodwill and mutual benefit and tried our best to provide assistance," it said, adding that Taiwan’s representative office in Macau would continue to operate.

The Hong Kong government last month singled out Taiwan’s move last year to open an office in Taipei to help people who may want to leave Hong Kong after the imposition of a strict national security law there.

Taipei said it provides humanitarian care and necessary services to Hong Kong people who come to Taiwan legally and that like other democracies, it supports them in their "struggle for democracy and freedom".

Last year, Taiwan officials in Hong Kong were told their visas would not be renewed unless they signed a document supporting Beijing's claim to Taiwan under its "one China" policy.

That makes any official contact with Taipei tricky, even though Taiwan is a major trading partner.

China had encouraged trade offices when relations were warmer.

But since the 2016 election of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Beijing cut official contacts and ramped up economic, military and diplomatic pressure.

Beijing disapproves of Ms Tsai's government because she regards Taiwan as a de facto sovereign nation and not part of "one China".

Her government is also a vocal supporter of democratic principles and has quietly helped open its doors to some Hong Kongers trying to escape Beijing's crackdown on dissent after huge democracy protests rocked the financial hub in 2019.