Macau casinos shut thousands of hotel rooms amid labour crunch

MACAU - Macau casinos have been forced to close off thousands of hotel rooms and cut back on guest services like housekeeping, as a labour shortage leaves the gambling hub struggling to cater to a surge of tourists from a newly-reopened China.

Some five-star hotels in Macau’s casinos only have fewer than half of their rooms available for booking, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg, asking not to be identified discussing internal business.

Another operator has about one-fifth of its rooms out of commission, according to Mr Billy Song, president of the Macau Responsible Gaming Association.

The lack of service staff is so severe that some hotels have reduced the frequency of maid services, cleaning rooms only after customers check out, he added.

While casino companies hope their hotels will be back operating near capacity by the important summer season, Mr Song said, Macau’s slow hiring process for foreign workers is a key hurdle to fully reopening now that Covid-19 border curbs and restrictions are over.

“We didn’t expect the reopening would come so fast, so everybody’s struck unprepared,” Mr Song said in an interview. “After three dismal years, we all want to make the best out of this year. But now that customers have come, we don’t have enough capacity to receive them.”

Capturing the initial wave of tourists is crucial for the recovery of Macau, which ceded its crown as the world’s biggest gambling hub to Las Vegas during the pandemic as China shuttered its borders.

The labour shortage is triggering room rate inflation and a drop in the quality of hospitality, both of which could deter visitors from the city.

It could also further strain casino operators, which saw a combined loss of US$1.6 billion (S$2.13 billion) during the pandemic.

A crackdown on high-rollers and their agents has already scuppered Macau’s VIP industry, which contributed half of the city’s gambling revenue before Covid-19.

Casinos are also facing tighter government control after an overhaul of local gaming laws gave authorities increased oversight of their operations, including overall performance and major financial decisions.

Most Macau casino jobs – including dealers, floor managers and accountants – are reserved for locals.

The most urgent manpower needs are front-facing staff like waiters, cleaners and receptionists at hotels and restaurants, Mr Song said.