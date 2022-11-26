Macau announces new casino licence winners; Genting is out

MACAU – Macau’s government said on Saturday its six incumbent casino operators would be given new licences to operate in the world’s biggest gambling hub from January, with Malaysian operator Genting missing out on a spot.

Genting earlier emerged as a strong contender to unseat an incumbent Macau casino operator for a new licence.

Headed by Malaysian Chinese billionaire Lim Kok Thay, the company went head-to-head with Sands China, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment, MGM China, Melco Resorts and SJM Holdings.

The six gaming firms have operated in Macau since 2002.

Analysts have said a win by Genting would send tremors throughout Macau’s gambling industry, as the six companies are tied closely to the economic fortunes of the former Portuguese colony and employ tens of thousands of workers.

Macau, the world’s biggest gaming hub by revenue, raked in US$36 billion (S$49.5 billion) in gambling revenues in 2019 - six times the Las Vegas Strip, before Covid-19 decimated it by 70 per cent to US$10.8 billion in 2021. REUTERS