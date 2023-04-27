Losing finger does not stop deliveryman in Japan finishing his duties

In the country where the word for working oneself to death was coined – “karoshi” – it may appear that nothing short of loss of life would stop some Japanese from carrying out their duties.

A deliveryman in Kyoto lost the tip of his finger on the job but he continued with his delivery run.

His severed fingertip was found on a street in Maizuru City, Kyoto Police said on Tuesday.

The man, who was in his 60s, told the local authorities he had caught his finger in the sliding door of his car, severing it. But he did not seek medical attention, the police said, adding that there will be no further investigations.

The fingertip was found by a primary school pupil on his way home at around 4.15pm on Monday, and his mother reported it to the Maizuru police station.

The severed part was a little less than 2cm beyond the first joint, with the fingernail still attached, according to the Kyoto Shimbun daily.

A clinical psychologist said overwork could have played a part in the man’s decision.

“It may have been a situation that he prioritised work, with thoughts such as ‘I have to deliver quickly’ and ‘I just want to finish work as soon as possible,’” Dr Yasushi Fujii told Japanese TV programme Abema Hills.

The term “karoshi” was first used in Japan in the 1970s in connection with an increasing number of people suffering fatal strokes and heart attacks linked to overwork.

A delivery worker in Japan may have up to 120 deliveries a day, and the volume doubled during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to independent watchdog Asian Labour Review.

Some independent contractors delivering shipments for e-commerce giant Amazon said they work for more than 13 hours a day to complete their routes.

In June 2022, the first union for Amazon delivery drivers was formed after a delivery worker in his 50s met with an accident he attributed to exhaustion.