Hong Kongers cheer as city reopens, but many businesses already shut for good

HONG KONG - Locals and business operators across Hong Kong rejoiced on Thursday (April 21) as the city relaxed its strict social distancing measures after more than three months under tight restrictions aimed at bringing the Covid-19 situation in the territory under control.

But it was too late for some businesses that went bust in the past several months.

Among the lunchtime crowd around the city's central business district on Thursday, there was a palpable sense of excitement and greater footfall was noticeable in the malls and along streets near office buildings.

Restaurants and small eateries were more crowded than usual, taking in up to four diners per table, compared with a cap of just two before. Some had lines outside as diners awaited their turn to be seated.

"People are happy that we can now go out with four people and that hotel buffet is back," said an office worker in her 40s, who wanted to be known only as Ms Chong.

Ms Chong said she had made an app booking for lunch with three of her colleagues at the Jade Garden restaurant at Cityplaza mall in Tai Koo Shing ahead of time, "but when we arrived, we still had to wait for 30 other reservations in front of us before we were seated".

She added: "I have booked a facial appointment as well. I called a few days ahead to ensure that I'm on their priority list."

Restaurant operators said they expected bigger crowds later in the evening and especially over the upcoming weekend, now that a 6pm dine-in ban has been moved to 10pm.

But, as night fell, many eateries in the popular Wan Chai area remained fairly empty.

Just three tables were occupied at Filipino fusion restaurant Holy Gaw, less than half its capacity.

"We've already seen slightly better business this afternoon and over the past week," said a wait staff, shrugging off the lacklustre business.

Dan Ryan's Chicago Grill across the street was doing slightly better, with most of its outdoor dining area occupied.

Many high-end and mid-range dining places said they were already fully booked over the weekend.

The Clipper Lounge, a popular afternoon tea and buffet restaurant at the Mandarin Oriental, said it was all booked out, with its next earliest available dine-in slot on May 1, nearly two weeks later.

Staff at bubble tea shop Cha For Tea at the Admiralty office area said business seemed more brisk compared with previous days. They were glad business was picking up after months in the doldrums, even if it meant they had to be slightly overworked.