Japan officials take further measures after screen blocking view of Mount Fuji vandalised

FUJI-KAWAGUCHIKO, Yamanashi – The government of Fuji-Kawaguchiko in Japan’s Yamanashi prefecture has put up a sign that reads “Don’t touch” on the screen installed near a Lawson store to block the Mount Fuji view, The Yomiuri Shimbun learned on May 29.
The town government also repaired multiple holes that were made in the screen.
The number of holes on the screen increased over time after town officials first noticed them the day after it was installed near the Kawaguchiko-ekimae Lawson store, according to the town’s urban development division.
By May 27, there had been about 10 holes, each about a centimetre in diameter. Town employees repaired the noticeable holes during their patrols, and by May 29 at noon, no holes were found. The town is considering installing a screen made of a different material.
Additionally, one of the metal poles that support the screen erected between the roadway and sidewalk, each about 2.5m tall, was found slightly bent.
According to the town government division, there are marks on the upper part of the pole, suggesting that it might have been struck by the side mirror of a large vehicle passing by the screen.
The town has made the poles more visible by applying fluorescent tape on them.
“The road is narrow and large vehicles can barely pass each other. We hope drivers will be careful or if possible, take a detour,” an employee from the division said. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK