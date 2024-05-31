Japan officials take further measures after screen blocking view of Mount Fuji vandalised

FUJI-KAWAGUCHIKO, Yamanashi – The government of Fuji-Kawaguchiko in Japan’s Yamanashi prefecture has put up a sign that reads “Don’t touch” on the screen installed near a Lawson store to block the Mount Fuji view, The Yomiuri Shimbun learned on May 29.

The town government also repaired multiple holes that were made in the screen.

The number of holes on the screen increased over time after town officials first noticed them the day after it was installed near the Kawaguchiko-ekimae Lawson store, according to the town’s urban development division.

By May 27, there had been about 10 holes, each about a centimetre in diameter. Town employees repaired the noticeable holes during their patrols, and by May 29 at noon, no holes were found. The town is considering installing a screen made of a different material.