Load of rubbish: Litter-hunters vie for unusual world title in Tokyo

TOKYO - Tokyo’s well-kept streets may not be the most obvious place to do it, but competitive litter-hunters on Nov 22 sifted through the Japanese capital in their first world championship.

The Spogomi World Cup saw 21 countries battle it out to collect the most rubbish within a set time limit, scouring the streets in search of plastic, cigarette butts and other trash.

Spogomi founder Kenichi Mamitsuka started to pick up litter on his morning runs and realised that setting targets could turn it into a fun activity.

He organised his first competition 15 years ago, taking the title from the words “sport” and “gomi” – Japanese for rubbish.

He said watching the event’s maiden world championship was “like a dream”, but he optimistically believes it can grow to an even bigger scale.

“If you form national spogomi associations, my ambition is that it could become an Olympic demonstration event,” he told AFP in front of a portion of the almost 550kg of rubbish collected by participants.

Armed with gloves, metal tongs and plastic rubbish bags, each team of three roamed a roughly 5 sqkm collection area in Tokyo’s bustling Shibuya district.

Running, ransacking existing litter bins and shadowing other teams were all forbidden, with each team followed by a referee to enforce the rules.

In both of the morning and afternoon sessions, they had 45 minutes to hunt out rubbish and another 20 to sort it into categories.

Points were awarded based on volume and type, with small items such as cigarette ends scoring highly.

Ms Petrya Williams from Australia said that her team had “found some great spots that are like treasure maps”.

“I think we’ve got it for the next round, we know where to look,” she said, as she and her team-mates waited to weigh their haul.

Each team had to earn the right to represent their country in Tokyo by winning national competitions.

Reasons for their involvement varied. Mr Jamie Gray, also from Australia, said his team belonged to a meditation group and “clean-up is part of our philosophy”.

France’s team arrived with something of an advantage – all three members work in the refuse collection industry.