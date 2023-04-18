'Living gallery': Fighting to save Hong Kong's fading neon signs

HONG KONG - Neon signs once transformed Hong Kong’s oldest neighbourhoods into a kaleidoscope of luminous colour after dark.

But most of them have been removed, with a few remnants now piled up in a ramshackle yard.

Citing safety concerns, city authorities have begun extinguishing the neon signs, which are widely seen as part of Hong Kong’s heritage.

“It is very heartbreaking to hear the sound of the glass being smashed,” conservationist Cardin Chan told AFP.

Ms Chan is part of a preservation campaign led by Tetra Neon Exchange (TNX), which has an open-air storage yard that maintains a treasure trove of historic signs taken down by the city.

She says she is on a mission to “save” the glowing billboards, which once numbered in the thousands.

There are now around 500 signs left, based on a 2022 count carried out by TNX.

The group’s latest acquisition is a pair of double-circle-shaped behemoths depicting a bat with a coin in its claws.

Once hoisted outside a pawn shop in the working-class Sham Shui Po district, news of their pending removal had quickly spread on social media, drawing dozens of enthusiasts eager to take pictures of their last light.

“I’ll be very sad to see the signs come down. They’re beautiful things, with very warm, welcoming colours,” store owner Dan Ko said the day before they were removed.

“It’s an integral part of the city’s visual history.”

‘An art piece’

Neon once illuminated the diverse businesses that pockmarked Hong Kong’s streets, announcing in hues of bright green, red, blue and yellow the availability of bridal wear, jewellery, hotel rooms, fishball noodles and much more.

“Our streets used to be a living gallery,” Ms Chan says.