Litany of new rules in China's tech sector jolt market but long expected
BEIJING - In the weeks leading up to Nov 1 when a new sweeping Personal Data Protection Law was set to take effect in China, advertisements for data protection officer roles began to flood job sites.
This was hardly surprising as the law meant that many firms in the country with a treasure trove of consumer data had to ensure that the information remained secure. Very few had up till then invested in the expertise to do so.