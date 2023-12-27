‘Like a saviour’: Japanese women fall prey to male host clubs

TOKYO - Growing up, Ms Mirai Kisaragi fled her abusive parents, survived homelessness and contemplated suicide. At 18, she met her “saviour” at one of Tokyo’s hundreds of host clubs, where men entertain women.

Except he, too, was no good.

Before long, Ms Kisaragi became one of a growing number of victims of financial and sexual exploitation linked to these establishments, which have dotted Tokyo’s red-light district Kabukicho for decades.

Just like in hostess clubs, where the clients are men, hosts spruced up with make-up and immaculate hairstyles regale female customers with sweet talk and expensive alcohol.

Lured by the promise of romance, women can find themselves tricked into abusive relationships, towering debt and even prostitution, activists say.

Ms Kisaragi ended up in Kabukicho after running away from home at 14. There, she occasionally slept in emergency stairwells before she was sent to a care home.

When she was 18, she met a “cool” attentive man who actually seemed to care – a male host.

“Whenever I opened the door of the host club to see him, he would say ‘welcome home’ – something no one had ever said to me at home,” Ms Kisaragi, now 23, told AFP.

But he installed her in one of Tokyo’s ubiquitous “net cafes”, where she was made to work as a prostitute, dispatched on demand.

He collected all her profits, and as she continued to visit the club, she piled up debts.

“What the host was really doing was to manage me as a prostitute. But I naively thought back then that he had given me a job and a smartphone on the spot,” she said.

“He looked like a saviour to me then.”

‘Human trafficking’

Women like Ms Kisaragi are drawn into clubs in different ways. Some are chatted up on Kabukicho’s streets while others are persuaded by hosts they interact with on TikTok.

They can accumulate debts of hundreds of dollars a night ordering overpriced drinks, while hosts dangle everything from sex to assurances of love and marriage to manipulate them, activists say.