Li Shangfu, the public face of China's military, under corruption probe

BEIJING - General Li Shangfu, a veteran of China's military modernisation drive, rose through the ranks to become defence minister this year. Within six months, he disappeared under the cloud of a corruption probe.

Gen Li grew to prominence under President Xi Jinping's pursuit of military might during his decade in power while China's relations with the United States soured over issues including Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

But part of Mr Xi's drive to improve his fighting force has been to stamp out corruption that has long plagued China's military and other state institutions.

A leader of China's space and cyber warfare development and then head of military procurement, Gen Li, 65, was elevated to defence minister in March.

After he disappeared from public view last month and missed meetings, including with at least once foreign counterpart, Reuters reported on Friday that Gen Li was under investigation in a broad probe over procurement of military equipment.

Reuters could not ascertain what purchases were under scrutiny.

China's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment. The foreign ministry's spokeswoman told reporters on Friday she was not aware of the situation.

While his post as defence minister is viewed as largely diplomatic and ceremonial, Gen Li is one of China's five state councillors, a Cabinet position that outranks other ministers.

He also has a more public role than others on the Central Military Commission, China's top defence body, commanded by Mr Xi.

His relations with the United States, which sanctioned Gen Li in 2018 for buying weapons from Russia, have defined his spell in the role.

Gen Li's tenure began as Washington was pushing to restore military dialogue and communications that Beijing froze in reaction to a visit last year to Taiwan by the then-speaker of the House of Representatives, Ms Nancy Pelosi.

Chinese officials have repeatedly said the US should drop sanctions on Gen Li if it wants to resume high-level military communications - a risky dynamic as Washington and Beijing spar over issues ranging from trade to Taiwan.

Beijing in June declined a US request for a meeting with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at a high-profile annual security forum in Singapore. Their encounter ended with a handshake.

At the forum, Gen Li warned that conflict with the US would be an "unbearable disaster" but that China sought dialogue over confrontation.