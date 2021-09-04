Less tuition and no exams? Chinese children and parents grapple with education reforms

Students on the first day of the new semester in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Sep 1, 2021.
Students on the first day of the new semester in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Sep 1, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
China Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - Eight-year-old Wang Baofeng has been able to sleep in a little more after the new school term started on Wednesday (Sept 1).

The Primary 2 pupil now goes to school at 8.20am, half an hour later than before.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 