Lee Kuan Yew honoured for 'outstanding contribution' to China's reform and opening up

BEIJING - Singapore's late founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew was honoured on Tuesday (Dec 18) for his role in pushing the city-state's "deep involvement" in China's reform and opening-up journey.

Mr Lee was one of 10 foreigners who were awarded the China Reform Friendship Medal at a ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People to mark the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up.

The other foreigners honoured on Tuesday include Klaus Schwab, Matsushita Konosuke, Ohira Masayoshi, Stephen Perry and Robert Kuhn.

One hundred Chinese nationals were given the China Reform Pioneer Award for their outstanding contributions to the past 40 years of reform and opening up.

Among those who were on stage to receive the awards were Alibaba founder Jack Ma, former NBA basketball player Yao Ming, search engine Baidu's founder Robin Li and former World Health Organization director-general Dr Margaret Chan.

In his speech to hundreds of officials, business leaders and diplomats, President Xi Jinping paid tribute to those who have made outstanding contributions to the movement which was launched by patriarch Deng Xiaoping in 1978.

President Xi compared China's journey to a storm-tossed journey and one of hacking through brambles and thorns.

"The (Chinese Communist) Party has led the Chinese people in painting a picture of magnificent scale, and a powerful, touching paean to striving forward," he said.

China has undertaken reform in virtually all sectors of society in the last four decades, he added, as it transformed from a traditional planned economy to a socialist market economy.

This includes comprehensively deepening reform in its economic, political, cultural, social spheres.

He also thanked foreign friends for their various roles in helping China on its road of reform and opening.

Mr Deng and Mr Lee developed a long and deep friendship after Mr Deng's historic visit to Singapore in 1978. Mr Deng had said then that China should learn from Singapore's modernisation experience.