South Korea opposition chief stabbed in neck during visit to Busan

SEOUL - South Korea’s opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was stabbed in the neck during a visit to the southern port city of Busan on Jan 2, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee was attacked by an unidentified man while touring the site of a proposed airport, Yonhap said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the attack on Lee was unacceptable, and ordered a speedy investigation into the incident.

The assailant appeared to be a man in his 50s or 60s. He approached Lee asking for an autograph, then suddenly lunged forward and attack him, news reports said. The assailant was quickly subdued and arrested at the scene, Yonhap said.

Video clips on YTN television and another posted on X showed the attack, with a man lunging at Lee with his arm stretched out. Lee grimaced and collapsed to the ground.

News photographs showed Lee lying on the ground with his eyes closed and other people pressing a handkerchief against the side of his neck.

Lee has been transported to a hospital, Yonhap said.

Chief of the Democratic Party, Lee lost to conservative Mr Yoon in a tight presidential race in 2022.

A former child factory worker who suffered an industrial accident as a teenage school drop-out, Lee rose to political stardom partly by playing up his rags-to-riches tale.

But his bid for the top office has been overshadowed by a string of scandals.

Lee avoided arrest in September when a court dismissed a request from the prosecution for him to be taken into custody pending trial on various corruption charges.

He still faces trial on charges of bribery in connection with a firm that is suspected of illicitly transferring US$8 million (S$10.58 million) to North Korea.

Lee is also accused of breaching his duties, which allegedly resulted in a loss of 20 billion won (S$2.4 million) for a company owned by Seongnam city during his term as its mayor.

Although there are strict restrictions on gun possession, South Korea has a history of political violence involving other types of weapons.

Then conservative opposition party leader Park Geun-hye, who later served as president, was attacked at an event in 2006 with a knife and suffered a gash on her faced that required surgery. REUTERS