PM Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese leaders discuss Sino-US relations, Belt and Road cooperation and smart cities

BEIJING - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang separately on Monday (April 29), and discussed the progress of their governmental collaboration projects and other areas where they can work together.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including Sino-United States relations and the early conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a free trade agreement between the 10 Asean member states and six other Asia-Pacific nations, including China.

Negotiations have stretched for more than six years but are expected to be sewn up this year.

One project Mr Xi and PM Lee discussed was to twin Singapore and Shenzhen as smart cities under the Asean Smart Cities Network and as part of Singapore's broader engagement of the Greater Bay Area, which is China's ambitious plan to link the province of Guangdong with Hong Kong and Macau to become an economic powerhouse.

The two leaders also took stock of the progress made with the three inter-governmental projects: China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park, Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City and the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity (CCI).

Mr Xi noted that next year will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and bilateral relations now face new opportunities for development.

State news agency Xinhua reported Mr Xi saying that both countries should continue to deepen mutual trust, respect each other's core interests and concerns, and support each other on the road of common development.

Related Story China wants friendship with Singapore to continue after new PM takes over: PM Lee

PM Lee was in Beijing to attend the second Belt and Road Forum, along with nearly 40 other heads of state.

Singapore has been an early supporter of Mr Xi's signature foreign policy campaign, and has partnerships with China in four areas under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): infrastructure connectivity, financial services, joint collaboration to help other BRI countries, and cross-border commercial dispute resolution.

With Mr Li, PM Lee witnessed the signing of five agreements on trade, law enforcement and the BRI.

PM Lee and Mrs Lee were hosted to lunch by Mr Li and his wife Cheng Hong.