Leaders of Japan and South Korea meet as China flexes muscles

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (right) met South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung in Ms Takaichi’s home region of Nara in Japan.

- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung for talks on Jan 13 aimed at demonstrating their cordial ties as Beijing pressures Tokyo over its stance on Taiwan.

The two leaders are in Ms Takaichi’s picturesque home region of Nara in western Japan, days after Mr Lee visited Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Looming in the background is Japan’s heated diplomatic spat with China, triggered by Ms Takaichi’s suggestion in November 2025 that Japan could intervene militarily if China attacks Taiwan.

China, which regards Taiwan as its own territory, reacted angrily, blocking exports to Japan of “dual-use” items with potential military applications, fuelling worries in Japan that Beijing could choke supplies of much-needed rare earths .

“In this increasingly complex situation and within this rapidly changing international order, we must continue to make progress towards a better future,” Mr Lee said at the beginning of the meeting with Ms Takaichi.

“Therefore, cooperation between our two countries is more important than ever”.

Ms Takaichi said she told Mr Lee that, “while advancing Japan-South Korea relations, both countries should cooperate to ensure regional stability and fulfil their respective roles”.

The two US allies have already agreed to strengthen cooperation on economic security, regional and global issues, and artificial intelligence, according to South Korea’s presidential office.

They are also expected to compare notes on Washington after US President Donald Trump’s unpredictable tariffs and “America First” approach, analysts said.

Tense regional geopolitics could provide Ms Takaichi and Mr Lee “further impetus for wanting to build stronger relations”, said Mr Benoit Hardy-Chartrand, an East Asian geopolitics expert at Temple University’s Tokyo campus.

Mr Lee and Ms Takaichi, who both took office in 2025, last met in October on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation regional summit in Gyeongju in South Korea.

It is Mr Lee’s second visit to Japan since August 2025, when he met Ms Takaichi’s predecessor Shigeru Ishiba.

After the summit meeting, Mr Lee and Ms Takaichi will have dinner on Jan 13 to discuss regional and global issues.

“Behind closed doors, the leaders will certainly discuss the current Japan-China crisis, as Beijing’s retaliatory measures, including export controls, will have an impact on South Korea as well,” Mr Hardy-Chartrand told AFP news agency.

The supply chains of the three nations are deeply intertwined.

Mr Lee said in an interview with Japanese public broadcaster NHK aired on Jan 12 that it was not his place to “intervene or get involved” in the Japan-China row.

“From the standpoint of peace and stability in North-east Asia, confrontation between China and Japan is undesirable,” he said. “We can only wait for China and Japan to resolve matters amicably through dialogue.”

Bitter memories

Mr Hardy-Chartrand said he believed “the South Korean government felt that it was necessary for President Lee to visit Japan not too long after going to China, in order to demonstrate that Seoul is not favouring one side over the other”.

Mr Lee and Ms Takaichi are also expected to discuss their relations with the United States because the unpredictable Mr Trump “has put in doubt old certainties and highlighted the importance of strengthening their ties”, he said.

Prof Heng Yee Kuang, a professor in international security at the University of Tokyo, did not expect Mr Lee to bring any particular message from Mr Xi to Ms Takaichi.

“However, the two leaders may discuss the fallout from China’s economic coercion that both ROK (South Korea) and Japan have experienced over the years,” Prof Heng told AFP.

“Takaichi will be wary of China’s wedge strategy designed to drive divisions between ROK and Japan and will want to re-emphasise common ground shared between Seoul and Tokyo.”

On the bilateral front, bitter memories of Japan’s brutal occupation of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945 have cast a long shadow over Tokyo-Seoul ties.

Mr Lee’s conservative predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared martial law in December 2024 and was removed from office, had sought to improve relations with Japan.

Mr Lee is also relatively more dovish than Yoon was towards North Korea, and has said that South Korea and Japan are like “neighbours sharing a front yard”. AFP