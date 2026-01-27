Straitstimes.com header logo

Leader of sex worker scouting syndicate arrested in Japan after a year-long manhunt

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Google Preferred Source badge

TOKYO – Tokyo police have arrested the leader of a criminal sex worker recruitment syndicate on an island over 1,000km from the Japanese capital, ending a manhunt that lasted about a year.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police said they arrested 40-year-old Hiroaki Obata on Amami-Oshima Island in the south-western prefecture of Kagoshima on Jan 27. Police allege he illegally paid a yakuza gang member for access to operate in an area of Tokyo.

Police dispatched officers to Amami when they received a tip on Jan 23 that a person resembling Obata was spotted. Obata had been placed on a public wanted list just two days earlier.

With more than 1,500 members, the scouting group is believed to have raked in 4.45 billion yen (S$36.6 million) in 2022 by introducing women to adult entertainment establishments nationwide.

Police have labelled it a loosely organised crime group that uses social media and other platforms to operate anonymously, alleging that some of the revenue it generated was redirected to yakuza groups. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
Japan court sentences ex-PM Abe’s assassin to life in prison
Sapporo man held on suspicion of creating sexual deepfakes of female celebrities
See more on

Japan

Crime

Organised crime

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.