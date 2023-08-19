Latest North Korean missile sparks new debate over possible Russian role

WASHINGTON - North Korea’s latest Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile - its first ICBM to use solid rocket fuel - has ignited new debate over a possible Russian role in the nuclear-armed state’s dramatic missile development.

In a report published on Thursday by the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies, Dr Theodore Postol, professor emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, argued that the Hwasong-18 ICBM is likely the result of technical cooperation sourced to Russia.

The Hwasong-18 has been tested twice, including on July 12 in what was the longest flight time ever for a North Korean missile test.

It is the North’s first ICBM to use solid propellants, which can enable faster and easier deployment of missiles during war. The missile was first flown in April.

“The sudden appearance of these advanced capabilities is difficult to explain without cooperation from the Russian government and its scientists,” Dr Postol wrote, saying visual similarities suggest Russia may have decided to transfer an “advanced 50-ton solid propellant ICBM, the Topol-M, also known as the SS-27“, to North Korea.

Russia and North Korea have recently called for closer military ties but North Korea has denied having any “arms dealings” with Russia.

Russia’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to the new report.

In response to recent allegations from a United Nations Panel of Experts that entities in Russia were procuring items for North Korea’s missile programme, Russia denied any knowledge or information on transactions that would breach sanctions on North Korea.

Other analysts questioned Dr Postol’s report.

Researchers at California’s James Martin Centre for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) noted in a draft report, shared with Reuters, factual inaccuracies, including mistaking the Russian Topol-M and Yars ICBMs, and misidentifying a spent Hwasong-18 rocket stage as a “decoy canister” designed to defeat anti-missile systems.

Dr Postol did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Speaking ahead of a Camp David summit between the United States, Japan and South Korea, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the administration of US President Joe Biden was concerned about potential missile cooperation between Russia and North Korea, but he was “not validating the report.”

“In terms of this specific report...I don’t have anything to add to that today. I will say it’s something our intelligence community is taking a hard look at,” he said.

Mr Sullivan said Russia had been seeking to get material for its war effort in Ukraine from North Korea “and as they have done with other countries like Iran, when they ask, they usually also offer some types of security cooperation in return.”

“I’m not asserting that that is the case today,” he said. “I am saying it is a matter of concern.”