‘Latent threat’: Russia-South Korea rift deepens as Seoul mulls support for Ukraine

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Russia’s latest outburst underscores the deepening rift with its once key trading partner South Korea.

SEOUL – Tensions between Russia and South Korea have moved up another notch, as Seoul mulls measures to back Ukraine in the long-running conflict.

In particular, Moscow is alarmed as South Korea’s high-tech defence industry could prove to be an important addition to NATO’s support of Ukraine’s capabilities directed at Russia, say analysts.