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Laser pointer aimed at viral monkey Punch’s enclosure at Japan zoo

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Punch, a macaque, went viral after he was seen clinging to a stuffed orangutan after his mother abandoned him at birth.

Punch, a macaque, went viral after he was seen clinging to a stuffed orang utan after his mother abandoned him at birth.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOKYO – The Japanese zoo housing the viral macaque Punch said on June 24 someone recently pointed a laser at the monkey’s enclosure and posted a video clip of the scene online.

Despite the incident that likely occurred a week ago, the zoo in Chiba prefecture near Tokyo said the monkeys were not harmed.

The zoo warned it could have caused the animals to feel stress and, in the worst case, go blind.

“It is extremely dangerous. We will take firm action such as immediately expelling (laser pointer) users from the zoo,” a zoo official said.

Punch went viral, attracting domestic and overseas attention, for clinging to an orang utan plushie after being abandoned by his mother.

The Chiba prefectural police arrested two American men on May 17, after they conspired to trespass into the zoo’s monkey enclosure. They were fined 300,000 yen (S$2,400) each in early June.

The zoo has been stepping up measures to protect the animals by expanding the restricted viewing area. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.