Large typhoon in Pacific to approach south-western Japan islands

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Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of 2026, was forecast to approach islands stretching south-west from Kyushu as well as Okinawa in the coming days.

TOKYO – A large typhoon in the Pacific moved westwards towards Japan’s south-western islands on Aug 6, with the weather agency warning that the storm’s effects could persist as it gradually slows.

Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of 2026, was forecast to approach islands stretching south-west from Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan’s four main islands, as well as Okinawa in the coming days.

Toyota Motor said it will halt operations at nine factories in the country from Aug 7.

High waves accompanied by swells may be seen through Aug 8 in northern Kyushu and the western main island of Shikoku, and around Aug 9 in Okinawa, nearby Amami region and southern Kyushu, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Kumamoto Prefecture in Kyushu, struck by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake on July 28, is expected to see mostly sunny weather through Aug 7, with occasional rain possible.

Toyota said the operation halt will involve all 17 production lines at the nine factories, including those in Aichi and Gifu prefectures, given that the typhoon is expected to affect sea transportation.

Operations will resume on Aug 17 following a summer holiday period that will start on Aug 8.

Rain is forecast from Aug 8 to Aug 10 in Kumamoto, and areas where the quake loosened the ground could face landslides even after relatively light rainfall. Fine weather is expected to return on Aug 11.

Rainfall in the 24 hours through noon of Aug 7 could total up to 200mm in Okinawa and 180mm in southern Kyushu and Amami.

As of 6pm on Aug 6, the typhoon was about 120km north-east of Minamidaito Island in Okinawa Prefecture. It had an atmospheric pressure of 950 hectopascals at its centre and was packing winds of up to 216km per hour.

Typhoon Kujira, the year’s 14th typhoon, weakened into a tropical depression over the Philippine island of Luzon. KYODO NEWS