Landslide in central Japan’s Nagano leaves nearly 400 people stranded

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TOKYO - A landslide that occurred on Aug 8 in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano has left around 390 people stranded, local police said.

No injuries related to the landslide, which cut off the only road leading to the Nakabusa Onsen hot spring mountain resort in Azumino, have been reported.

The hot spring area is also a popular trailhead, and those stranded include hotel guests as well as hikers staying at a mountain hut, police said on Aug 9.

According to the prefectural government, the landslide swept away one of the bridges on the road connecting the hot spring retreat and central areas of Azumino.

Azumino saw heavy rain on Aug 8, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. KYODO NEWS