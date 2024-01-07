‘Land battle’ hots up in Taiwan elections in last weekend before voting day

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s politicians are training their firepower on “land battles”, or in-person campaigning, as this is the last weekend ahead of the Jan 13 legislative and presidential elections.

At the weekend, politicians of the major parties fanned out across the island to canvass for votes, in a shift from the online campaigns – called “air battles” – they had been waging to woo the young electorate.

On Jan 6, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and opposition Kuomintang (KMT) rolled out their big guns at rallies in Taoyuan and New Taipei cities.

At a rally in New Taipei City, DPP heavyweights – Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai and former premier Su Tseng-chang – energised the crowd before DPP vice-presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te made their appearances to loud cheers.

Supporters waving green and pink flags, some of whom were transported by bus to the rally held at a park in Xinzhuang district, New Taipei City, greeted Mr Lai with “Zong tong hao”, meaning “Hello, President”.