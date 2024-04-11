‘Lame duck’ South Korean President Yoon reels from election debacle

SEOUL – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol promised “reform” and the head of his ruling party resigned on April 11 after a disastrous election increased the opposition’s stranglehold on Parliament.

In addition to People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and a string of senior aides also offered to step down, the local media said.

The result has turned Mr Yoon into a lame-duck president for the remaining three years in office, just as the country is facing challenges including a weak economy and an increasingly aggressive North Korea, experts said.

“There will be even more extreme confrontation between Yoon and the opposition in the next Parliament, especially with the election of candidates vowing a very hawkish stance on his administration,” said political science professor Shin Yul of Myongji University.

“It won’t be easy for people to see bipartisan cooperation,” he told AFP.

Mr Yoon, 63, has taken a tough line with the nuclear-armed North while improving ties with Washington and former colonial occupier Japan.

But the former prosecutor is unloved among voters, with many angry at inequality, sky-high housing prices and youth unemployment in the nation of 51 million people.

The opposition also hammered Mr Yoon after he called the price of green onions, a staple in Korean cooking, “reasonable” and a video of his wife accepting a US$2,200 (S$3,000) designer handbag was widely circulated.

“I will humbly honour the will of the people expressed in the general election, reform the state affairs, and do my best to stabilise the economy and people’s livelihood,” Mr Yoon said, according to his chief of staff Lee Kwan-sup.

With all votes counted on April 11, results from the National Election Commission and major broadcasters showed Mr Yoon’s conservative PPP and its satellite sliding from 114 seats in Parliament to just 108.

The big winners were Mr Lee Jae-myung’s Democratic Party (DP) and its partner, which saw their seat tally rise to 175 from 156 in the outgoing legislature.

The newly founded Rebuilding Korea party, led by former justice minister Cho Kuk, capitalised on discontent with the two main parties to pick up 12 seats.

The landslide was, however, less emphatic than suggested by exit polls, with all opposition parties combined falling short of a super-majority of 200 seats in the 300-strong National Assembly.

South Korea uses a mix of first-past-the-post seats and proportional representation and has one legislative chamber. Presidents can serve only one five-year term.