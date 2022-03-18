Lam to review HK's Covid-19 curbs in coming days

HONG KONG • Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said yesterday she would review Covid-19 restrictions in the coming days, as she understands people are increasingly impatient with rules that have isolated the international financial centre and hurt business.

Restrictions, including a ban on flights from nine countries such as Britain and the United States, a quarantine of up to 14 days for people arriving in Hong Kong, a ban on face-to-face school classes, and the closing of gyms and most public venues, have frustrated many residents in the city of 7.4 million.

Speaking at a regular Covid-19 media briefing, the city's Chief Executive said she would provide an update around March 20 to 21 rather than wait for the restrictions to expire on April 20.

"I have a very good feel that some of our financial institutions are losing patience about this sort of isolation status of Hong Kong. And Hong Kong is an international financial centre and nobody attaches as much importance as myself to Hong Kong as an international financial centre," Mrs Lam said. The review would include social distancing measures as well as an update on border restrictions and a proposal for mass testing.

The health authorities reported 21,650 new infections yesterday and 202 deaths, taking total cases to around one million and deaths to more than 5,000, most of them in the past three weeks.

Daily cases have been hovering around 20,000 to 30,000 in recent days, although some experts say the real figure is significantly higher given that many people test positive at home and do not report their result to the government.

About half of the city's residents have likely been infected, a study by the University of Hong Kong estimated this week.

REUTERS