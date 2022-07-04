Kyoto's love-hate relationship with tourists endures as yen weakens

KYOTO (REUTERS) - Poring over the ledger at her more than 230-year-old liquor shop in Kyoto, Ms Yasuko Fujii has mixed feelings about the return of foreign tourists who would crowd the streets of Japan's ancient capital before the pandemic - and buy lots of whisky and wine.

Her ambivalence reflects a broader uncertainty in Japan about welcoming tourist hordes amid fears they could trigger a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, even though a weak yen would be a big draw for tourists and a boon for local businesses.

"From a business standpoint, we want foreign tourists to come," the 79-year-old Ms Fujii said. "But from an emotional standpoint, we want customers from Japan."

Millions of tourists from China, South Korea and South-east Asia used to throng the Nishiki market where Ms Fujii's shop is located before curbs set in two years ago. Locals often felt overwhelmed, and many stopped coming, she said.

Japan's opening up to mass tourism over the last decade brought an economic boost - a record 32 million tourists visited in 2019 and spent some US$38 billion (S$53 billion) - but that also led to complaints of shoddy behaviour at sites such as Kyoto's temples.

Badly hit and also deeply relieved

Known for its narrow streets of tea houses and "ryokan"inns, Kyoto has been both badly hit and deeply relieved by the absence of foreign tourists, locals say.

With the yen at its weakest in more the two decades and a revival in global travel, Kyoto's hard-hit hotels and traditional sweet shops should have been bracing for a tourism surge.

Instead, only some visitors have trickled in, as Japan is allowing a small number of tourists to enter the country after easing curbs in June.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose ruling party is expected to win an Upper House election on Sunday (July 10), is seen sticking to a gradual easing of measures after he won public support for keeping borders shut last year. He would face a backlash if visitors sparked fresh Covid-19 cases.

While the weak yen is a boon for tourists - a round-trip ticket to Kyoto from Tokyo by bullet train costs the equivalent of US$196 now, versus US$244 at the height of the tourist boom three years ago - it is a headache for the government as it drives up fuel and electricity prices.

'Proper hospitality'