Amid sea of suits and kimonos, Japanese university graduate stands out at convocation in Zelensky outfit

In a Japanese university where graduating students wear their costume of choice to receive their scrolls at the ceremony, one student stood out among a sea of black suits and colourful kimonos with his convincing get-up as Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Japanese man turned a few heads with his olive-coloured top and khaki trousers at the Miyako Messe convention centre in Kyoto, where his university held a degree conferment ceremony for more than 2,800 students last Friday, days after Japanese premier Fumio Kishida made a surprise visit to Kyiv.

“We remember you. Unfortunately, I cannot support you apart from with a modest donation, but one day I will set foot on your land to help with your recovery,” wrote the Kyoto University graduate who goes by Amiki on Twitter, addressing the war-stricken Ukraine, where Russia launched its invasion on Feb 24, 2022.

Mr Amiki told Japanese TV he first thought about picking this outfit after being told that, with facial hair, he looked like Mr Zelensky. He said he had kept his beard since December to complete the look.

He was also carrying a placard with quotes from the speech Mr Zelensky made to the US Congress last year, adding that he sees the Ukrainian president as a “real man among men”.

Television images captured the student holding a shamoji, or a wooden rice-serving spoon akin to the one Japanese premier Kishida presented to Mr Zelensky in Kyiv as a good-luck charm for victory.

Giving a rice-serving spoon to the leader of a country at war did not seem appropriate, the student told Japanese media. “Nonetheless, I’m happy if the Ukrainian people were pleased and the traditional prayer behind it was conveyed,” he said.