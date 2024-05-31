Kyoto street put up signs threatening fine against intrusive tourists

Residents of a private street in Kyoto have threatened a 10,000 yen (S$86) fine on unruly tourists who intrude on a small private road in the Gion geisha district, a popular tourist spot.

They have installed signs at both ends of the private Kosode-Koji street on May 29, warning against entry or photography by tourists or guided tours, the Asahi Shimbun reported.

The sign read in English: “Private road. Do not enter. Fine up to 10,000 yen.”

Similar warnings are also written in Japanese and Chinese.

Mr Isokazu Ota, a senior official in a council of local residents, was quoted by the paper as saying: “We do not really want to put up this sign, but the first priority is to protect the lives of local people.

“We hope tourists will behave themselves.”

Kyoto has seen a surge in tourism following the Covid-19 pandemic, but local residents have expressed frustration with tourists behaving badly.

In April, visitors were banned from entering private alleys in Gion over tourists harassing and chasing geisha for photos.

Kosode-Koji street, which spans about 90m, leads to Hanami-Koji street, a popular sightseeing spot where geisha and “maiko” - or apprentice geisha - can be seen.

One of the area’s most famous private roads, Kosode-Koji is home to several “ochaya” - or teahouse - where geisha entertain patrons, as well as okiya houses that geisha and maiko are affiliated with.

However, there are also private residential homes located there.

The Asahi Shimbun quoted Mr Ota as saying that communities in the Gion district have already put up signs prohibiting photography, as many tourists chase geisha and maiko to take photos without permission.

It also noted the surge in foreign visitor numbers, as well as the increase in guides who take tourists to private roads such as Kosode-Koji.

The council’s decision to install new signs was in response to geisha and maiko sometimes finding it difficult to walk along the street, as well as resident complaints about noise and other nuisances by tourists, the paper said.

Landowner Yasaka Nyokoba Gakuen, an education corporation that operates a geisha and maiko training school, commissioned the council to manage Kosode-Koji.

Mr Ota was quoted as saying that he hopes the warning will deter unruly tourists, despite the fine not being statutory or legally binding.

The council is reportedly considering posting similar signs on other private roads in the Gion district.