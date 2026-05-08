Kyoto murder suspect says he killed adopted son after being told he is ‘not real father’: Sources

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The police said they obtained information indicating the suspect (above) and victim had been on bad terms and believe their relationship may have contributed to the incident.

TOKYO - A man accused of killing his adopted son in Nantan in Japan’s Kyoto prefecture told the police that he killed the boy after being told he was not his real father, according to investigative sources.

Yuuki Adachi, 37, made the statement during voluntary questioning before his April 16 arrest on suspicion of abandoning the body of the elementary school student, said the sources.

While he was still in custody on those grounds, the Kyoto prefectural police re-arrested him on May 6 on suspicion of killing the boy, Yuki Adachi, who was 11 at the time.

The suspect was quoted as saying, “I become enraged after being told, ‘You’re not my real father’, and I killed (Yuki Adachi) impulsively.”

The police said they have obtained information indicating the two had been on bad terms and believe their relationship may have contributed to the incident.

According to neighbours and parents of the victim’s classmates, the suspect met the boy’s mother at work and later married her. The family is believed to have moved to their current house recently.

The victim was reportedly troubled by his relationship with the suspect and told people around him that he “hated” his adoptive father.

The man allegedly killed the boy at a public restroom in the city on the morning of March 23.

He drove the boy towards his elementary school that day but did not drop him off. Investigators believe the suspect headed to the restroom, located along the route from his home to the school, after having trouble with his son in the car.

After killing the boy, the suspect is believed to have moved the body to four different locations.

The suspect joined the search effort, leading police to believe he had hidden the body in places unlikely to be searched.

A senior prefectural police official told a press conference on May 6 that the suspect’s intention in moving the body was “the most important point” in the investigation.

Although Adachi said his adopted son’s remark had motivated the killing, another senior prefectural police official said: “The motive appears to be a disproportionate leap in logic to explain the murder.”

The police believe that a combination of factors may have led to the killing. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK