Kyoto launches sightseeing bus services to fight over-tourism

KYOTO – The Kyoto city government on June 1 began operating buses that stop only at major sightseeing spots to help ease overcrowding on buses used by local residents.

The “Sightseeing Limited Express Bus” services have two routes.

One goes from Kyoto Station to Ginkakuji temple via Gojozaka near Kiyomizudera temple, the Gion district and Heian Jingu Shrine. The other goes from Kyoto Station to Gojozaka directly.

The Ginkakuji line operates 24 times a day, and the other line, 16 times a day – on weekends and holidays.

The fare is 500 yen (S$4.30) for adults, more than double the normal flat fare of 230 yen. The Subway and Bus 1-Day Pass can be also used.

Both tourists and local residents can use the services but commuter passes and passes for senior citizens cannot be tapped.

A departure ceremony was held in the morning on June 1 in front of Kyoto Station.

“We want more people to enjoy sightseeing (in the city) while also ensuring that local residents can comfortably go about their everyday life,” said Kyoto mayor Koji Matsui, who took a test ride.

“We will verify the results.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK