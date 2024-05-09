Korean YouTuber fatally stabbed while live-streaming in Busan

BUSAN - A YouTuber in his 50s was apprehended after killing another YouTuber who was livestreaming in Busan, the police authorities said on May 9.

According to the Busan Metropolitan Police, the victim in his 50s was fatally stabbed while livestreaming on YouTube to his approximately 4,000 subscribers during a visit to the Busan District Court for a legal trial.

The suspect, also in his 50s and identified as an acquaintance of the victim, is known to be a YouTuber as well. His channel has about 8,000 subscribers.

Police responded to the initial report of the stabbing at 9.52 am, rushing to the scene where they found the victim in cardiac arrest. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at 11.04am at a nearby hospital.

The suspect was apprehended around 11.35am in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, after having fled the scene in a rental car.

Following the incident, the suspect posted three times in the community section of his YouTube channel. In the first post, he issued an apology to his subscribers while expressing resentment towards an individual who he claimed “harms others’ happiness”. His final post notified followers of his arrest in Gyeongju, expressing regret “for not being able to see the ocean” and gratitude to his subscribers.

The police authorities are investigating the motive behind the murder, with suspicions centring on unresolved legal conflicts that may have motivated the suspect. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK