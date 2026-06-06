Korean won breaches 1,560 per US dollar for first time since 2009

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- The Korean won weakened past the 1,560 won-per-US-dollar mark during overnight trading on June 6 for the first time in more than 17 years, sinking to its weakest level since the global financial crisis in 2009.

The won was quoted at 1,559 won (S$1.28) per US dollar at the close of overnight trading at 2am on June 6, weakening 19.9 won from the close of daytime trading.

During the session, it weakened to as weak as 1,561.5 per US dollar, marking its weakest level since March 6, 2009, when it traded at 1,597 won amid the global financial crisis.

Earlier on June 5, the won weakened to an intraday low of 1,549.1 per US dollar at 10.27am, before fluctuating in the 1,530 won to 1,540 won range and ending daytime trading at 1,539.1 won.

The currency came under intense pressure during overnight trading, plunging from around 9.30pm, following the release of stronger-than-expected US jobs data. It successively breached the psychologically important 1,550 won- and 1,560 won-per-US-dollar levels.

The won faced mounting downward pressure from foreign investors’ continued selling of Korean equities and the prolonged conflict in the Middle East, while broad-based dollar strength accelerated the currency’s decline.

The US employment report released later in the day showed that labour market conditions remained stronger than expected in May, reinforcing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

The stronger data boosted the dollar, with the US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, climbing above the 100 mark for the first time in two months. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK