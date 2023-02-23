Woman in South Korea nabbed after staging road accidents, faking pregnancy to get sympathy

South Korean police discovered the woman’s fraudulent activity while investigating a traffic accident in Jeonju last October. PHOTO: KOREAN NATIONAL POLICE AGENCY/FACEBOOK
SEOUL – Police in South Korea arrested a woman in her 30s suspected of deceiving drivers into believing she was hit as a pregnant pedestrian at least 103 times.

The police in the Wansan district of Jeonju city, about 200km south of capital Seoul, said they were investigating traffic accident fraud cases involving a woman who was suspected to have received at least 27 million won (S$27,900) from drivers and insurance companies.

She deliberately made contact with passing cars using her wrist or ankle, police said on Monday.

The fake accidents had been occurring since October 2018 across South Korea, in locations across the cities of Jeonju, Gwangju and Busan.

The police discovered the woman’s fraudulent activity while investigating a traffic accident in Jeonju last October.

They discovered that the suspect pretended to be pregnant to gain the sympathy of her scam victims and mainly targeted drivers who were women.

Victims of the scams also reported that the woman had suggested private settlements so they could avoid making police reports and more scrutiny.

The woman was using the money she received as compensation from the drivers for her living and entertainment expenses, according to police. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

