Korean students walked 44km overnight over bet to reach theme park on foot

The teenagers had walked overnight in their bid to reach popular South Korean theme park Everland to win a bet. PHOTO: ST FILE
SEOUL – The story of two middle school students who walked 11 hours through the night to reach Everland for a school trip went viral after it was shared on social media recently.

The reason for their arduous journey? A bet proposed by their friends with a reward of 70,000 won (S$71).

According to an online post on social media, the two teenage boys were found wandering in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, by residents on May 12.

The teenagers said they were from Hanam, a city east of Seoul in Gyeongg, and had walked over 44km overnight in their bid to reach Everland, the largest and most popular theme park in South Korea, located in Yongin. They said they were lost and in need of directions.

One of the residents took them home, fed them and offered them a ride. But the teens declined, saying their friends had promised to pay them 70,000 won if they reached Everland on foot only.

It remains unclear if the prize money was to be split, or if they would each get 70,000 won.

The resident chastised them, telling them to call their parents and teachers, but the teens resumed their journey on foot to Everland in the right direction, the post said.

It is unknown whether the students reached the park successfully. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

