Korea space race heats up with North and South planning launches

SEOUL – The two Koreas are in a space race.

The North is upgrading its space centre to accommodate the increased demands of leader Kim Jong Un, who boasted last month the country had completed its first military reconnaissance satellite and called for its launch into orbit to monitor US forces and their allies in Asia.

Given the progress Pyongyang has made with its development of long-range missiles, North Korea stands a good chance of succeeding.

The country’s space agency, which recently marked its 10-year anniversary, is at the fore of “building a space power”, state media reported, with the goal “to explore and conquer outer space in our own way”.

All this is raising alarm 195km away in Seoul. South Korea is working on a rocket programme of its own, with the first deployment of commercial satellites into orbit scheduled for Wednesday aboard the locally made Nuri rocket.

“There’s definitely a rivalry between the two Koreas in terms of what they’re trying to set up in space,” said military historian David Silbey, director of teaching and learning at Cornell University’s programme in Washington.

One big concern is that a successful launch by North Korea could provide a boost to Pyongyang’s nuclear programme.

“One of the things satellites are used for is targeting nuclear weapons,” Prof Silbey said. “It’s worth being really nervous about North Korea having this kind of high-end capacity.”

Mr Kim earlier this month visited a facility assembling North Korea’s first spy satellite, an indication the state may conduct its first space rocket launch in about seven years.

During the last launch in February 2016, the country said it put an earth-observation satellite into orbit, although outside watchers doubted the claim.

While the country is barred by United Nations Security Council resolutions from conducting ballistic missile tests, Pyongyang has long claimed it is entitled to have a civilian space programme for satellite launches.

The US and its partners have warned that technology derived from North Korea’s space programme could be used to advance its ballistic missile technology.

“If North Korea can successfully launch and place an imaging satellite into orbit, I have no doubt they’ll use the images to try and refine their targeting list,” Mr David Schmerler, a senior research associate at the James Martin Centre for Nonproliferation Studies, said.