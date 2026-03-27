‘Korea (South)’ on arrival cards? Taipei hits back at Seoul, Copenhagen over ‘China’ labels

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For the Taiwanese government, these naming disputes are not merely an administrative inconvenience, but key to maintaining its visibility.

TAIPEI – First, Taipei threatened diplomatic countermeasures against Seoul. Now, Copenhagen has also been singled out.

While Taiwan has traditionally relied on verbal protests to stand its ground during diplomatic disputes, the island’s recent actions against South Korea and Denmark have been uncharacteristically sharp as they involve direct retaliatory measures.

The two spats relate to how the naming of Taiwan on official foreign documents and systems implies that the island is part of China.

Beijing views self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, claims which the government in Taipei rejects.

For Seoul, the issue involves its electronic registration form for arriving tourists, known as the e-arrival card. On the form, launched in Feb 2025, both the “previous departure place” and “next destination” fields on the drop-down menu list the island as “China (Taiwan)”.

Taipei lodged formal protests with Seoul in December that year, and has “repeatedly expressed serious concern” over the matter.

When the requested revisions were not made, an official from Taiwan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said at the time it would review its economic relations with South Korea.

The official noted that there was a massive trade deficit between the two economies, reflecting the “asymmetrical nature” of bilateral relations, which observers interpret as hints that the issue could escalate into a trade conflict.

Taiwan’s trade deficit with South Korea reached a record NT$1.16 trillion (S$46.7 billion) in 2025, driven largely by imports of integrated circuits for AI server production.

In early March, Taipei retaliated against Seoul in a tit-for-tat move by changing the designation of South Korean nationals in Taiwanese government-issued resident cards to “South Korea” rather than the “Republic of Korea”, the country’s official name.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung also set a March 31 deadline for Seoul to change its e-arrival card labels, threatening further changes to “Korea (South)” on Taiwan’s own electronic arrival systems if the government does not comply.

In the case of Denmark, immigration authorities have been listing the nationality of Taiwanese residents on local residence permits as “China” instead of “Taiwan” since 2024.

Despite continuous protests from the Taiwanese government, Denmark has maintained that this is not an error but a practice reflecting its “one China” policy.

On March 25, Taipei urged Copenhagen once again to “correct the erroneous designation” – or face retaliatory measures. This includes possible adjustments to privileges and immunities granted to staff at the Trade Council of Denmark in Taipei, which serves as Copenhagen’s de facto embassy on the island.

“The issue could damage Denmark’s image and business reputation in Taiwan, harming the relationship between the two countries, as well as prospects for cooperation,” Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Hsiao Kuang-wei warned at a regular briefing.

Taiwan’s robust approach is all the more surprising given that it considers both countries to be vital democratic, “like-minded” partners, even if they are not official diplomatic allies.

In both cases, however, observers have noted that these symbolic spats may yield little tangible outcome. Whether either country will revise their designations remains to be seen.

Seoul argues that it has maintained the existing labelling in foreigners registration and visa systems since 2004 and that Taiwan is aware of this fact. Online, Korean social media users said that they did not mind having their country listed as South Korea since that is how it is typically known in English anyway.

The Danish authorities said the change was part of an initiative to standardise the designation of Taiwanese residents on various official documents.

For Taiwan, however, these naming disputes are not merely an administrative inconvenience, but key to maintaining visibility and protecting its de facto independence.

If such designations on official systems continually go unchallenged, the fear is that it could set a precedent for other partners to adopt similar measures.

That Taipei is now willing to move beyond formal protests to launching reciprocal measures is a signal to both domestic audiences and international partners that its status is something that it will actively defend.

Domestically, there is pressure from the public for the government to take a firmer stand, as Taiwanese travellers and residents abroad have filed numerous complaints about the “China” labels on South Korea e-arrival cards and Danish residency permits in the past year. In Denmark, Taiwanese residents held demonstrations outside of Danish Parliament in protest.

This also comes months ahead of Taiwan’s local elections in November, widely considered a mid-term measure of the ruling party’s performance.

Meanwhile, Taipei’s unusually strong posture signals to the international community that such naming designations carry a tangible diplomatic cost, even if seemingly small.

This is necessary as Taipei navigates not just Beijing’s continued “salami-slicing” tactics to limit its international space, but also the unpredictable nature of the second Trump administration.

Under US President Donald Trump’s leadership, traditional security guarantees are no longer assumed.

While the US has continued arms sales to Taiwan, Taipei officials are concerned Mr Trump may deprioritise Taiwan’s security compared to other priorities. The US-Israel war against Iran that currently dominates international attention has left Taiwan on a vulnerable footing.

Taipei cannot afford to fade into the background right now. In the face of mounting pressures, it needs to proactively assert its identity and remain seen.