South Korea’s elderly poverty reveals itself in the heart of Seoul

SEOUL - The streets of Nakwon-dong behind Tapgol Park in central Seoul are often referred to as a place for older adults, in particular, those living on limited means.

“Here, a 10,000 won (S$10.30) bill is enough to make your day,” said Mr Kim, 74, at a small restaurant in Nakwon-dong.

“A bowl of hot soup with rice costs only 3,000 won, and you can even get coffee for an additional 200 won. If you want a haircut, it costs only 6,000 won. That’s the reason why people like me, who are down to their last penny, keep coming here.”

Mr Kim, who wanted to be identified by his surname only, added that except for Sundays when he visits a church for free lunch, he comes to the neighbourhood for lunch three or four times a week.

Located near the Jongno 3-ga subway station, the streets of Nakwon-dong are lined with small restaurants selling gukbap – a hearty dish of soup with rice – at 3,000 won and snacks and alcohol at between 6,000 won and 8,000 won.