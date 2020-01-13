KMT's election defeat sparks calls for reform

Kuomintang party's presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu admits defeat in presidential election in Taiwan on Jan 11, 2020.
Published
1 hour ago

Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang (KMT) faced scathing criticism and calls for reform after the party's trouncing in the island's presidential election at the weekend.

President Tsai Ing-wen's Democratic Progressive Party won a landslide victory on Saturday, securing her a second term in office. This prompted soul-searching within the Kuomintang and questions about her rival candidate Han Kuo-yu.

Meanwhile, China lambasted the United States, Britain and Japan for violating the one-China principle after the countries sent Ms Tsai congratulatory messages.

