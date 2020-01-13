KMT's election defeat sparks calls for reform

Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang (KMT) faced scathing criticism and calls for reform after the party's trouncing in the island's presidential election at the weekend.

President Tsai Ing-wen's Democratic Progressive Party won a landslide victory on Saturday, securing her a second term in office. This prompted soul-searching within the Kuomintang and questions about her rival candidate Han Kuo-yu.

Meanwhile, China lambasted the United States, Britain and Japan for violating the one-China principle after the countries sent Ms Tsai congratulatory messages.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS