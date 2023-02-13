The Asian Voice

Kishida might call snap election in 2023 if ratings improve: Yomiuri Shimbun contributor

The writer says the low approval rating for Kishida’s Cabinet recently has shown slight signs of recovering.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo on Jan 23, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Shuhei Kuromi

Updated
40 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

TOKYO - When will Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolve the House of Representatives? Many politicians in Japan are focused on that question.

Koichi Hagiuda, chairperson of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Policy Research Council, has repeatedly urged the dissolution of the lower house for a general election before the Diet votes on tax hikes to cover an increased defence budget. “When we have asked the people to pay new taxes in the past, we always got their consent through elections. We need to do so this time as a matter of course,” he said on a Jan 31 internet broadcast.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top