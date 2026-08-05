Kim Yo Jong criticises Japan’s Tomahawk missile test: KCNA

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, said Pyongyang will make new military choices against Japan’s threat.

SEOUL - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, criticised in a statement Japan's recent test-firing of a Tomahawk missile, state media KCNA reported on Aug 5.

Pyongyang will make new military choices against Japan's threat, Kim added.

She pointed out Japan's launch of the long-range cruise missile a few days ago from the Aegis destroyer Chokai of its Self-Defence Forces in the Pacific Ocean, as well as test-firings of other missiles and its participation in a US-led joint military drill in the Philippines in May.

Tokyo has so far tried to "cover up its ambition for a military giant" and "the US is behind such dangerous military moves of Japan”, Kim said.

To counter Japan's military activities that may pose a potential threat to the security of North Korea, Kim said Pyongyang "will set up additional military options”, without elaborating. REUTERS