Kim Yo Jong criticises Japan’s Tomahawk missile test: KCNA
- Kim Yo Jong condemned Japan's recent test-firing of a Tomahawk missile and other military activities, calling them dangerous and backed by the U.S.
- She accused Japan of hiding its ambition to become a military giant through these actions.
- North Korea will develop new military options to counter Japan's perceived threats, though details were not disclosed.
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SEOUL - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, criticised in a statement Japan's recent test-firing of a Tomahawk missile, state media KCNA reported on Aug 5.
Pyongyang will make new military choices against Japan's threat, Kim added.
She pointed out Japan's launch of the long-range cruise missile a few days ago from the Aegis destroyer Chokai of its Self-Defence Forces in the Pacific Ocean, as well as test-firings of other missiles and its participation in a US-led joint military drill in the Philippines in May.
Tokyo has so far tried to "cover up its ambition for a military giant" and "the US is behind such dangerous military moves of Japan”, Kim said.
To counter Japan's military activities that may pose a potential threat to the security of North Korea, Kim said Pyongyang "will set up additional military options”, without elaborating. REUTERS