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Kim Yo Jong criticises Japan’s Tomahawk missile test: KCNA

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Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, said Pyongyang will make new military choices against Japan’s threat.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, said Pyongyang will make new military choices against Japan’s threat.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Kim Yo Jong condemned Japan's recent test-firing of a Tomahawk missile and other military activities, calling them dangerous and backed by the U.S.
  • She accused Japan of hiding its ambition to become a military giant through these actions.
  • North Korea will develop new military options to counter Japan's perceived threats, though details were not disclosed.

AI generated

SEOUL - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, criticised in a statement Japan's recent test-firing of a Tomahawk missile, state media KCNA reported on Aug 5.

Pyongyang will make new military choices against Japan's threat, Kim added.

She pointed out Japan's launch of the long-range cruise missile a few days ago from the Aegis destroyer Chokai of its Self-Defence Forces in the Pacific Ocean, as well as test-firings of other missiles and its participation in a US-led joint military drill in the Philippines in May.

Tokyo has so far tried to "cover up its ambition for a military giant" and "the US is behind such dangerous military moves of Japan”, Kim said.

To counter Japan's military activities that may pose a potential threat to the security of North Korea, Kim said Pyongyang "will set up additional military options”, without elaborating. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.