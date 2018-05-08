Kim Jong Un said to be visiting China's Dalian city: Reports

SEOUL - Japanese and South Korean media went into overdrive on Tuesday (May 8) amid reports of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting the Chinese city of Dalian to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Japan's Kyodo news agency reported that ramped-up security in the Chinese port city of Dalian since Monday has sparked speculation about a visit by a high-ranking North Korean official.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency, citing anonymous sources, said the official flew in a private plane and arrived at Dalian airport amid heavy security on Monday, a day before President Xi is set to attend a ceremony marking the test operation of his country's first domestically built aircraft carrier.

There is speculation that the North Korean official is attending the launch of the aircraft carrier, known as the Type 001A, whch is reportedly slated to undergo its first sea trial soon.

"It appears that an apparently top-ranking North Korean official has visited Dalian," a source told Yonhap.

"Considering various circumstances related to the protocol, chances are high that the official would be Chairman Kim," the source said.

Kyodo said an airplane belonging to Air Koryo, North Korea's only national airline, landed at the Dalian airport. There is no regular air service connecting North Korea and Dalian.

A series of posts on the Chinese social media site Weibo shows that security has been tightened around an airport in Dalian, with traffic in the city centre also tightly controlled.

Another source close to the matter told Kyodo that a senior official in Liaoning cancelled his planned trip with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to Japan.

The official is believed to be receiving, or have received, the North Korean official.

If the reports are true, Kim appeared to be involved in last-minute diplomatic coordination with Xi before his historic summit with US President Donald Trump.

Trump has said the date and place for the summit with Kim are set, saying "stay tuned".

The Chinese foreign ministry remained silent over the rumours.

South Korea's foreign ministry hinted at Kim visiting China, but did not specify, reported Korea Times.

Seoul's foreign ministry said it is trying to verify "related situations".

"As there are no official announcements from China or North Korea, there is no content we can confirm now," ministry spokesman Noh Kyu Duk told reporters.

Seoul-based broadcaster KBS reported that Dalian airport was closed to the public from 8 am to 1 pm on Monday and roads around the Bangchuidao Guesthouse in the city were also closed Monday afternoon.

The guesthouse is normally reserved for foreign VIP visitors.