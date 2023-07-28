Kim Jong Un oversees North Korea military parade showcasing new drones, ICBMs

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a military parade, featuring a demonstration of new drones and showcasing Pyongyang’s nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), to mark a key wartime anniversary, state media said on Friday.

“Strategic unmanned reconnaissance aircraft and multi-purpose attack drones newly developed and produced… flew in demonstration while circling in the sky over (Kim Il Sung) square,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

The “audience’s excitement and joy were heightened” when the nuclear-armed country’s newest ICBM, the solid-fuel Hwasong-18 tested in April and July 2023, was paraded through the square, KCNA said.

The festivities were attended by high-ranking Russian and Chinese delegations – Mr Kim’s first known foreign guests since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic – marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, which ended open hostilities and is celebrated as Victory Day.

Mr Kim “sent a warm combat greeting” to the parade, KCNA said, without mentioning whether he gave a speech.

Satellite imagery confirmed that North Korea staged a large-scale military parade for Thursday’s anniversary.

KCNA said the parade would “be engraved in our history as a grand political military festival that demonstrated the unwavering will of 10 million soldiers to create a new legend of the Kim Jong Un era”.

Political science professor at Norwich University Yangmo Ku told AFP that the parade is a key part of “promoting Kim Jong Un’s ruling legitimacy and internal unity in this economically challenging time”.

But this year, with the inclusion of the high-level guests from Moscow and Beijing, Pyongyang is also “trying to send the US and its allies a signal that under strengthened ties with Russia and China, North Korea is militarily ready to cope with strategic threats from its enemies”, he added.

“All these acts mean the emergence of a new Cold War surrounding the Korean Peninsula,” Prof Ku said, urging Washington, Seoul and Tokyo to take steps to ease growing tensions.

Foreign friends

China is North Korea’s most important ally and economic benefactor – the relationship between the two countries was forged in the bloodshed of the Korean War in the 1950s.

Russia, another historic ally, is one of a handful of nations with which Pyongyang maintains friendly relations, and experts said it was noteworthy that Moscow had sent Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to the anniversary celebrations.