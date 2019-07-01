Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump agree to push forward talks for denuclearisation: KCNA

US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, hold a bilateral meeting at the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom, on June 30, 2019.
US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, hold a bilateral meeting at the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom, on June 30, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Published
45 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump agreed at their meeting on Sunday (June 30) to push forward dialogue for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, North Korea' state media said on Monday.

Kim said it was the good personal relationship he had with Trump that such a dramatic meeting possible at just one day's notice and that the relationship with Trump would continue to produce good results, according to KCNA news agency.

