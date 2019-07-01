Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump agree to push forward talks for denuclearisation: KCNA

SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump agreed at their meeting on Sunday (June 30) to push forward dialogue for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, North Korea' state media said on Monday.

Kim said it was the good personal relationship he had with Trump that such a dramatic meeting possible at just one day's notice and that the relationship with Trump would continue to produce good results, according to KCNA news agency.