Kim invites Putin to North Korea as he continues Russia visit

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to his country during their talks in Russia on Wednesday, Pyongyang's state media KCNA reported on Thursday, adding Mr Putin accepted the invitation.

Mr Kim told Mr Putin the meeting in Russia's Far East brought bilateral ties to a new level, and expressed his willingness to foster stable, future-oriented relations for the next 100 years, KCNA said.

“At the end of the reception, Kim Jong Un courteously invited Putin to visit the DPRK at a convenient time,” KCNA said, referring to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s formal name.

“Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship,” it said.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen strategic and tactical cooperation in the face of the "military threats, provocations and tyranny of imperialists," it said.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said there was no plan for Mr Putin to visit Pyongyang.

Mr Kim was briefed on technical details about Russian space vehicles during his visit to a cosmodrome, but there was no mention of any arms supplies, trade of weapons or technical assistance over weapons programmes.

Following the reception, Kim “left for his next destination,” KCNA said, without elaborating. Mr Kim had arrived in the Russian Far East early on Tuesday by special train and continued north for the summit with Mr Putin at the cosmodrome.

US and South Korean officials have expressed concern that Mr Kim could provide weapons and ammunition to Russia, which has expended vast stocks in more than 18 months of war in Ukraine. Moscow and Pyongyang have denied such intentions.

The US State Department said the Biden administration “won’t hesitate” to impose additional sanctions on Russia and North Korea if they conclude any new arms deals.

It was “troubling” that Russia is talking about cooperation with North Korea on programs that potentially would violate UN Security Council resolution, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, following the summit in Russia.

On Wednesday, Mr Putin gave numerous hints that military cooperation was discussed but disclosed few details. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attended the talks. The Kremlin said sensitive discussions between neighbours were a private matter. REUTERS