‘Key to the White House’: South Korea President Lee receives golden key from Trump

Among other recipients of the key are Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr Elon Musk and footballer Christiano Ronaldo.

- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has received a key made of gold as a gift from US President Donald Trump, according to the presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik on Dec 24.

Mr Lee’s aide said in a Facebook post that Mr Trump’s gift was delivered via the newly appointed South Korean Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha. He added that Mr Lee was the fifth recipient of Mr Trump’s “Key to the White House”.

According to the aide, Mr Trump expressed his appreciation for Mr Lee’s “very precious gift” and wished to reciprocate, as he received the letter of credence from Ambassador Kang at a ceremony on Dec 16, while musing: “I really like him.”

It was the reference to Mr Lee’s gift of a Silla-era gold crown replica during his summit with Mr Trump in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, coinciding with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in late October.

That was when the two countries announced the deal on trade and security, encompassing the alliance modernisation and South Korea’s investment in US projects in return for a cut in new US tariffs on South Korean goods.

The presidential chief of staff wrote that Mr Trump’s gift “epitomises the ironclad relationship between South Korea and the United States” in the post.

Before Mr Lee, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Japanese prime minister Taro Aso, billionaire Elon Musk and football star Cristiano Ronaldo also received the key , according to Mr Kang. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK