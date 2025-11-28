Key suspect arrested in kidnap-murder of South Korean college student in Cambodia: Report

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The authorities placing an order at a building inside a compound in Cambodia's Takeo province in October after the death of a South Korean student in the country.

SEOUL – A Chinese man of South Korean ethnicity accused of leading the kidnapping and killing of a Korean college student in Cambodia has been arrested, according to local news reports on Nov 28.

SBS reported that the suspect, identified as Mr Rhee Kwang-ho, was taken into custody by local authorities at around 2am on Nov 27 at a restaurant in Phnom Penh. He was reportedly dining with other South Koreans at the time.

The college student had left South Korea on July 17, telling his family he was going to visit an exhibition. On Aug 8, he was found dead in the trunk of a truck near a suspected criminal compound adjacent to a winch facility on Bokor Mountain in Kampot province in southern Cambodia.

Three Chinese nationals charged with murder in connection with the student’s death were arrested on Oct 10, but Mr Rhee, considered one of the main culprits, had eluded a police dragnet.

The Cambodian authorities are reportedly questioning Mr Rhee about the details of the crime.

On Nov 10, the South Korean and Cambodian authorities launched a dedicated investigation unit tasked specifically with handling crimes involving South Koreans in the country. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK