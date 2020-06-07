Kaohsiung mayor to be stripped of position by June 12; new election to be held in 3 months

KAOHSIUNG - Ousted Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu will be relieved of his position and duties by June 12, and a by-election for the new mayor will be held before Sept 12, within three months of Mr Han's termination.

According to Taiwan's Civil Servants Election and Recall Act, Mr Han, who is from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party that traditionally favours close ties with China, will not be allowed to run for Kaohsiung mayor again in the next four years.

But the by-election will be put on hold should Mr Han and KMT decide to file a recall lawsuit to challenge the results.

Before candidates running for the mayor vacancy emerge, the Executive Yuan - or Cabinet - will appoint an interim mayor.

Local media outlets have reported on the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) plans for the by-election, saying the party will most likely champion current Vice-Premier Chen Chi-mai to run for Kaohsiung mayor.

In the 2018 mayoral race, Mr Chen lost to Mr Han, who received 53.86 per cent of eligible votes to Mr Chen's 44.8 per cent.

KMT said on Saturday night (June 6) that the party advised Mr Han against filing a recall lawsuit and his team has promised to follow the party's wishes.

"The Han recall just ended... I think the best step for Mayor Han is to wait for things to settle. Mr Han included, the KMT included, should be reflecting hard (on the next steps)," said Mr Huang Tzu-che, deputy director of KMT's Cultural and Communications Committee, on Saturday.

However, Professor Fan Shih-ping, a political scientist at the National Taiwan Normal University, thinks otherwise, saying Mr Han will most likely file a lawsuit to rule the recall results invalid.

Related Story Kaohsiung speaker falls to death after mayor Han Kuo-yu beaten in recall vote

"He'll file for the lawsuit because it takes about six months to process, and he wants to drag this out for as long as possible," said Prof Fan.

The local media has predicted that Mr Han might run for the next KMT chairman in 2021, after incumbent Chiang Chi-cheng's term ends next May

But Prof Fan has a different prediction.

"I'm thinking he might even run for the next Taoyuan mayor. There are a great many military family villages in Taoyuan City. He can garner support from them and even raise funds... If the DPP doesn't come up with someone good enough, he might just win again," said Prof Fan.

On Saturday night, Kaohsiung's city council speaker, Mr Hsu Kun-yuan, died in an apparent suicide, having fallen from the 17th floor of his apartment building after it was confirmed that Mr Han had been voted out of office.

The police have yet to connect the incident directly to Mr Han's removal, saying Mr Hsu's death is still under investigation.

The late speaker had been a vocal supporter of Mr Han since the mayor took up his position in 2018.

Some 939,090 people voted for Mr Han's removal on Saturday, more than the number of people who voted for him in 2018.